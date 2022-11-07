'Most people are frauds' - Ushna Shah reveals industry secrets

Pakistan’s entertainment industry figures are no strangers to playing it safe or diplomacy but the candidness of talent powerhouse Ushna Shah comes as a breath of fresh air.

Never one to shy away from sharing her two cents, the Bashar Momin star recently took to her Twitter handle and commented some insight on the entertainment industry. She stated how many in showbiz are 'frauds and many things are an illusion.'

"Can I tell you guys an industry secret? Most people in it are frauds. Most things are an illusion. When there is a lot of hype there is often (not always) less talent to back it up. It’s smoke and mirrors. It’s PR. It’s set narratives. The crowd follows where it’s strategically led," captioned the Aakhir Kab Tak actress.

Furthermore, she elaborated that this viewpoint of hers is not just limited to the entertainment industry but applies to society at large. "This was just a random breakfast epiphany that fraud isn’t just a thing, it’s almost everything and it’s seeped into all forms of show-business: be it films, TV, “humanitarian work”, sports. The ratio of scams to authenticity is sad and a bit demoralising."

On the work front, Ushna Shah's drama serial Habs has been receiving a mind-boggling response from TV viewers and social media users. With many loving the drama, there are some who are criticising it for various reasons.