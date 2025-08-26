Google launches AI-powered search mode Pakistani users

Google has introduced its AI Mode in English for users in Pakistan, bringing the world’s most powerful AI-powered search experience to local users. This new mode delivers faster, smarter, and more comprehensive answers to complex queries.

Initially launched in the US earlier this year, the feature is now expanding globally, receiving praise for its speed, quality, and up-to-date responses.

Based on a custom version of Gemini 2.5, AI Mode allows users to ask long and complex questions that previously required multiple searches. Early tests show that queries in this mode are two to three times longer than typical searches, making it particularly useful for research, product comparisons, travel planning, and complex “how-to” questions. The feature provides detailed answers and helpful links for further exploration.

How Pakistani users can benefit:

Travel Planning: Users can ask, “Plan a five-day trip to Hunza in October including sightseeing, adventure, and local food experiences,” and follow up with questions about local cuisine and restaurants.

Educational Assistance: For example, “My child is in Grade 9 and struggling with math. Can you suggest free online resources for algebra and geometry in Pakistan?” Users can also request recommendations for interactive apps or YouTube channels for Grade 9 students.

Google explains that AI Mode uses a “query fan-out” technique, breaking questions into subtopics and performing multiple searches simultaneously. This allows the web to be explored more deeply, providing users with comprehensive and relevant results.

The feature combines Google’s advanced AI models with its vast information ecosystem, giving users access not only to high-quality web content but also to fresh sources, knowledge graphs, and shopping data on billions of products.

Multi-modal design: Users can ask questions via text, voice, or images. For example, a shopkeeper in Karachi could snap a picture of unfamiliar spices and ask, “What are these spices, and how can they be used in Pakistani cuisine?” Follow-up questions create a smooth, conversational browsing experience.

Mission & accuracy: Google emphasizes that helping users discover web content is central to its mission. AI Mode allows users to specify their searches in detail and receive accurate results in multiple formats, expanding search capabilities and creating new opportunities. While results are not always 100% accurate, the system uses standard ranking and new techniques to provide AI-driven answers whenever possible, defaulting to traditional search results when confidence is low.

The new AI Mode is now available in English for users in Pakistan on the Google app (Android & iOS) as well as on mobile and desktop web platforms.