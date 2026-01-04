Proton VPN Users Locked Out in Pakistan; What’s going on?

ISLAMABAD – VPNs, which are lifeline for privacy and access, turned into daily gamble. Some days, they connect flawlessly. Other days, they stall, crash, or refuse to work altogether, leaving users in limbo.

Proton VPN, the famous VPN known for its no-logs policy and Stealth protocol, has been at the center of the storm for over ten months. Once a trusted tool for activists, journalists, and everyday users bypassing throttles and censorship, Proton VPN now faces intermittent outages, protocol failures, and even website downtime.

Internet users have been sharing their experiences online. Some mentioned being locked out of GitHub despite having an internet connection and having to switch to Bitwarden. Another said, “The whole point of a VPN is to bypass censorship. The fact these fail means they’re basically useless.”

It all started with PTA’s 2024–2025 crackdown on “unregistered” VPNs. Using advanced deep packet inspection (DPI), the authority can detect VPN protocols and IPs, throttling or blocking them. Proton VPN’s Stealth mode worked for while, but by early 2025, complaints exploded.

Other VPNs, including NordVPN, ExpressVPN, Surfshark, Mullvad, Cloudflare WARP, and Psiphon, also face widespread disruptions. Users report slow speeds, connection drops, and failed protocols, especially on major ISPs like PTCL, Jazz, and Zong.

Registered VPNs like Alpha 3 Cubic and Crest VPN remain unaffected, highlighting a stark divide between legal and unregistered services. Some workarounds exist—mobile users report limited success with Cloudflare’s Zero Trust service—but desktop access is often blocked.

Despite the chaos, no official announcement confirms these outages. The PTA’s rules require VPNs to register to operate legally, labeling unregistered ones as “security risks.” The crackdown began in November 2024, with a registration deadline of November 30, after which unregistered VPNs faced progressive blocking.

The South Asian nation ranked third globally for prolonged internet shutdowns, leading to sharp rise in VPN usage. X (ex-Twitter) has been blocked since February 17, and VPN downloads spiked over 100pc shortly after. Experts say VPNs are not only used to bypass restrictions but also for securing financial transactions, accessing region-specific content, and supporting businesses with global operations.

Islamabad saw over 27 million VPN downloads, a 50% increase from the previous year. Analysts suggest there is strong demand for local VPN development, which currently benefits foreign providers. However, challenges such as government regulations, competition from established global VPNs, and infrastructure limitations make this market difficult to enter.