Govt warns unregistered VPNs pose serious threat to national security

ISLAMABAD – Government officials have declared unregistered VPNs a threat to national security and have urged the public not to use them under any circumstances.

According to reports, officials say that unregistered VPNs have become a major threat to Pakistan’s national security. Terrorists, foreign agents, criminals, and extremists are using illegal VPNs to hide their identities. These unregistered VPNs are being used to plan attacks, spread rumors, propaganda, and carry out illegal activities.

Officials warn that such activities put every citizen of Pakistan at risk. For the safety of the country and individuals, people should strictly avoid using unregistered VPNs and only use VPNs approved and registered by the PTA.

IT experts say that unregistered and free VPNs are actually stealing users’ data. Most free VPNs are not secure; they sell the user as a product. Many unregistered VPNs are controlled by hackers, foreign organizations, and criminal networks. Usernames, passwords, banking details, and personal information are being logged, and these free services operate at the cost of users’ privacy.

According to IT experts, unregistered VPNs are silent thieves stealing your identity. Always use approved and licensed VPN services.

Government officials further stated that illegal VPNs are causing financial losses to the country. Legal gateways are being bypassed through VPNs, resulting in billions of rupees in taxes and fees being transferred abroad. This is causing serious damage to the national treasury and reducing funds for public facilities.

IT experts also warn that illegal VPNs put extra load on the internet, slow down internet speeds, and affect both home users and businesses. While some people use VPNs for faster access, the result is a slower internet for the entire country. Unregistered VPNs are dangerous not only for individuals but also for Pakistan. Use legal VPNs, stay safe, and help keep the country secure.