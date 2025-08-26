Latest

Reuters under fire as seasoned journalist walks out over Gaza ‘Betrayal’

By Staff Reporter
6:17 pm | Aug 26, 2025
ISLAMABAD – World’s leading wire service Reuters comes in headlines as Canadian photojournalist Valerie Zink stepped down after eight years, accusing agency of betraying journalists and helping to “justify and enable” Israel’s killing of reporters in Gaza.

Velerie Zink announced her resignation declaring it “impossible” to continue working for Reuters as long as the agency amplifies Israeli propaganda.

She blasted UK based agency for repeating Tel Aviv’s claim that slain Palestinian journalist Anas Al-Sharif was a Hamas operative, a charge she called “baseless” and one of countless lies echoed by Western media. “I can’t imagine wearing this press badge with anything but shame and grief,” she wrote.

Canadian journalist further pointed to Reuters’ own losses cameraman Hossam Al-Masri was among six reporters killed when Israel bombed Gaza’s Nasser Hospital in what she described as a “double-tap strike”, a tactic in which rescuers, medics, and journalists are targeted after rushing to the scene of an initial attack.

Staff Reporter

