YouTuber Rajab Butt leaves Pakistan amid controversy, announces break from vlogging

Famous YouTuber Rajab Butt has left Pakistan following a recent controversy and legal action against him. He has also announced a temporary break from vlogging.

Rajab Butt is accused of allegedly making disrespectful remarks about Islamic figures in his content, with a petition filed against him in the Lahore High Court.

While he did not disclose his current location, Rajab hinted at being abroad during a recent TikTok live session, referencing the time difference between Dubai and Pakistan. He clarified that although he has stepped away from vlogging for now, he will continue going live on TikTok.

During his live session, Rajab stated that he would not upload any new vlogs without his mother’s permission. According to him, she is distressed by the current situation and personally dropped him off at the airport, prioritizing his safety.

He emphasized that he has not permanently quit vlogging, but will wait for the situation to improve. He also mentioned that he has recorded explanatory videos, which he plans to release at a more appropriate time.