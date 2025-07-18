Pakistan’s Hasnain Akhtar wins IBSF World U-17 Snooker Championship

By Web Desk
10:49 pm | Jul 18, 2025
Pakistans Hasnain Akhtar Wins Ibsf World U 17 Snooker Championship

Pakistan’s Muhammad Hasnain Akhtar clinched the IBSF World Under-17 Snooker Championship title by defeating Wales’ Riley Powley in a one-sided final with a dominant 4-0 scoreline.

According to reports from Manama, Bahrain, the 16-year-old Pakistani cueist showcased exceptional skill in the final, giving his opponent no chance and winning the match without losing a single frame.

Sindh CM congratulates Hasnain

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah congratulated Hasnain Akhtar, saying he had made Pakistan proud on the international stage. “This victory is a result of hard work, determination, and commitment. Our youth are the country’s most valuable asset,” he said.

He added that the Sindh government would continue to support the promotion of sports and described players like Hasnain Akhtar as a source of national pride.

 

Cropped Cropped Web Desk.jpg
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now