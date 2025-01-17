Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Samar Khan makes history by conquering South America’s highest peak

Samar Khan Makes History By Conquering South Americas Highest Peak

Pakistan’s fearless mountaineer, Samar Khan, has achieved another historic feat by summiting Mount Aconcagua, the highest peak in South America.

Located in Argentina, this peak stands at 6,961 meters, which Samar Khan conquered despite extreme cold, fierce winds, and challenging conditions.

Samar Khan expressed that this success was not just a climb but a living example of faith, courage, and perseverance. She credited her achievement to Allah’s blessings and the prayers of her family, friends, and supporters.

Mount Aconcagua is one of the highest peaks in the world and the tallest outside of Asia. Its uneven path, unpredictable weather, and extreme altitude make it a tough challenge for mountaineers. However, Samar Khan took on this challenge with determination and successfully reached the summit.

Samar Khan’s achievements don’t end here. In 2024, she became the first Pakistani woman to snowboard on Europe’s highest peak, Mount Elbrus. Prior to that, she made history as the first woman to reach the base camp of K2, one of the world’s toughest routes, on her mountain bike.

She also shared glimpses of her journey on Instagram, showcasing the difficulties and emotional moments she encountered during this challenging expedition.

Pakistan’s Samar Khan climbs Europe’s highest peak Elbrus

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

