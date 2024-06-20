Pakistan’s Samar Khan climbs Europe’s highest peak Elbrus

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani mountaineer Samar Khan has successfully climbed Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe, and descended it by snowboarding.

Hailing from Dir, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, Khan has become the first Pakistani to reach the summit 5,642 meters mountain, which is located in Russia.

She achieved the remarkable feat with the support of the Frontier Corps North, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She also hoisted the Pakistani flag on the summit after successfully climbing the mountain.

Samar Khan also holds the title of being the first female cyclist to ride through Kilimanjaro in Africa, the third largest non-polar glacier in the world.

She also claimed first position in Redbull Homerun Snowboarding Race in 2021.