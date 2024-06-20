Pakistan’s Samar Khan climbs Europe’s highest peak Elbrus

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani mountaineer Samar Khan has successfully climbed Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe, and descended it by snowboarding.
Hailing from Dir, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, Khan has become the first Pakistani to reach the summit 5,642 meters mountain, which is located in Russia.
She achieved the remarkable feat with the support of the Frontier Corps North, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She also hoisted the Pakistani flag on the summit after successfully climbing the mountain.
Samar Khan also holds the title of being the first female cyclist to ride through Kilimanjaro in Africa, the third largest non-polar glacier in the world.
She also claimed first position in Redbull Homerun Snowboarding Race in 2021.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 20, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.50 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.50
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296.00
|299.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.70
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.80
|75.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.80
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.00
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.30
|59.90
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.90
|314.40
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
