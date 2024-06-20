'Mirzapur' season 3 trailer released: Bloodshed and betrayal await

India's most popular web series, 'Mirzapur,' has just dropped the explosive trailer for its highly anticipated third season. This season promises to deliver the same high-octane drama and violence that has captivated audiences since the show's debut.
From the trailer, it’s clear that Season 3 will be packed with bloodshed and chaos. The previous season ended with the shocking death of key character Munna Bhaiya (Divyendu) and the severe wounding of Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi). The new season’s narrative appears to be centered around power struggles, revenge, political intrigue, deception, and complex family conspiracies.
The trailer highlights a stellar cast, including Rasika Dugal, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Anjum Sharma, Isha Talwar, and Amit Sial, all delivering powerful performances.
One of the most exciting moments in the trailer is the dramatic return of Kaleen Bhaiya. His commanding presence and intense dialogue delivery add an extra layer of anticipation for the season.
Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) is shown tightening his grip over Purvanchal, with Shweta Tripathi's character standing firmly by his side. Meanwhile, Rasika Dugal’s character, who plays Kaleen Bhaiya’s wife, switches her loyalty to Guddu Pandit, continuing her intriguing storyline from the previous season.
After the heart-stopping climax of Season 2, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of 'Mirzapur' Season 3. This new season, consisting of 10 episodes, will premiere on Prime Video on July 5, 2024, and will be available in 240 countries worldwide.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 20, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.50 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.50
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296.00
|299.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.70
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.80
|75.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.80
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.00
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.30
|59.90
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.90
|314.40
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
