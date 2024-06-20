'Mirzapur' season 3 trailer released: Bloodshed and betrayal await

India's most popular web series, 'Mirzapur,' has just dropped the explosive trailer for its highly anticipated third season. This season promises to deliver the same high-octane drama and violence that has captivated audiences since the show's debut.

From the trailer, it’s clear that Season 3 will be packed with bloodshed and chaos. The previous season ended with the shocking death of key character Munna Bhaiya (Divyendu) and the severe wounding of Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi). The new season’s narrative appears to be centered around power struggles, revenge, political intrigue, deception, and complex family conspiracies.

The trailer highlights a stellar cast, including Rasika Dugal, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Anjum Sharma, Isha Talwar, and Amit Sial, all delivering powerful performances.

One of the most exciting moments in the trailer is the dramatic return of Kaleen Bhaiya. His commanding presence and intense dialogue delivery add an extra layer of anticipation for the season.

Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) is shown tightening his grip over Purvanchal, with Shweta Tripathi's character standing firmly by his side. Meanwhile, Rasika Dugal’s character, who plays Kaleen Bhaiya’s wife, switches her loyalty to Guddu Pandit, continuing her intriguing storyline from the previous season.

After the heart-stopping climax of Season 2, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of 'Mirzapur' Season 3. This new season, consisting of 10 episodes, will premiere on Prime Video on July 5, 2024, and will be available in 240 countries worldwide.