Sunny Leone’s new swimming pool video breaks the internet

08:10 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has mastered the art to leave the fans awestruck with her beauty but this time around, she gave her massive fan following a glimpse of her fun-loving personality.

The Ijazat actor left admirers rolling with laughter as she shared a hilarious video which shows her gliding into her talkative nature as she takes funny jibes at her friend.

Needless to say, the 41 year old star's reactions and commentary are humorous. She shared the funny video with an equally witty caption "Hahaha I got them both!! @vishnumanchu @sunnyrajani #Ginna", captioned the Ek Paheeli Leela actress.

On the work front, Sunny Leone has a bunch of exciting projects in the pipeline including Rangeela, Veeramadevi, and Shero, among others.   

