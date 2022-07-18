Sunny Leone jumps on The Y Challenge bandwagon
06:41 PM | 18 Jul, 2022
Source: Sunny Leone (Instagram)
Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is undoubtedly popular for her beautiful looks however, she also rules hearts due to their quick wit, humour and unmissable charm. 

This time around, the Ijazat actor left fans completely awestruck as she flaunted her fit physique by perfecting the famous Y challenge.

For the unversed, the Y-challenge is basically a combination of a handstand and split and demonstrates one's fitness, flexibility and endurance.

Needless to say, Leone, who loves to add variety to her workouts, aced the challenge like a pro. "The Y Challenge!! ????‍♂#remix #SunnyLeone #remixwithme #IGreels #reelitfeelit", captioned the Ek Paheli Leela actor.

On the work front, Sunny Leone has a bunch of exciting projects in the pipeline including Rangeela, Veeramadevi, and Shero, among others.   

06:41 PM | 18 Jul, 2022

