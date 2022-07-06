Sunny Leone’s new video of getting body massage goes viral
Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is undoubtedly popular for her beautiful looks however, she also rules hearts due to their quick wit, humour and unmissable charm.
The Ijazat actor left fans rolling with laughter as she shared a hilarious video which shows her team joking with her while her voice modulation changes and she gets a massage.
Needless to say, the Ijazat star's reactions and commentary are humorous. The hilarious video also left fans amused as they expressed their thoughts in the comment section.
On the work front, Sunny Leone has a bunch of exciting projects in the pipeline including Rangeela, Veeramadevi, and Shero, among others.
