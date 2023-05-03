Search

Lifestyle

Shaan Shahid criticises Faisal Qureshi's MBG, calls him inexperienced

Maheen Khawaja 06:39 PM | 3 May, 2023
Shaan Shahid criticises Faisal Qureshi's MBG, calls him inexperienced
Source: Instagram

Shaan Shahid, a well-known Pakistani actor, director, writer, and producer, has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for over three decades. He is known for his exceptional acting skills and has appeared in numerous critically acclaimed films and television dramas. However, Shaan's outspoken nature has often landed him in controversies. Recently, he criticized Faisal Qureshi, another artist, for his lack of experience in directing movies.

Shaan's comments came after the release of the trailer for Faisal Qureshi's directorial debut film, Money Back Guarantee. In an interview, Shaan compared Qureshi's work on the film with his famous commercials for Ufone, which are only 45 seconds long.

He expressed his concerns about the quality of the film, stating that directing a feature film is an entirely different game than directing a short advertisement. His comments sparked a heated debate in the entertainment industry, with many people taking sides and expressing their opinions on the matter.

This is not the first time Shahid has expressed his opinions on his fellow artists. He previously mocked the movie London Nahi Jaunga, which starred Humayun Saeed, and stated that there are still many genres, such as horror, that directors have yet to explore.

Money Back Guarantee is a satirical crime comedy film which was released in April 2023. It features an ensemble cast of talented actors, including Fawad Khan, Hina Dilpazir, Ali Safina, Wasim Akram, Shayan Khan, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Gohar Rasheed, and Jan Rambo. The story follows a group of bickering robbers who plan to steal ill-gotten wealth acquired by corrupt politicians from a bank vault. 

On the work front, he has appeared in several films, including Waar, Jugni, Yalghar, Zarrar, Sooha Jorra and Khuda Kay Liye.

Shaan Shahid shares a short home tour with Reema Khan

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Saba Qamar and Haroon Shahid tease fans with upcoming project

07:00 PM | 3 May, 2023

Faisal Kapadia, Bilal Maqsood collaborate for YouTube travel series on Dubai

08:40 PM | 29 Apr, 2023

Shaan Shahid’s colourful birthday celebrations go viral

03:07 PM | 29 Apr, 2023

Shaan Shahid shares a short home tour with Reema Khan

04:59 PM | 29 Apr, 2023

Haroon Shahid shares why he chooses to stay in Pakistan

02:00 PM | 28 Apr, 2023

Shahid Afridi and Shaheen Shah get candid about their family union

12:06 PM | 27 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Hollywood writers go on strike over underpaid job offerings

08:44 PM | 3 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – May 03, 2023

09:04 AM | 3 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 3, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 03, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM) 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.25 289.4
Euro EUR 313.5 316.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.65 762.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 40.99 41.39
Danish Krone DKK 41.76 42.16
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.1
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.13 935.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 737.03 745.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.95 78.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.3 214.3
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 316.59 319.09
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.43

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 3, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,200 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,650.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Karachi PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Islamabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Peshawar PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Quetta PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Sialkot PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Attock PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Gujranwala PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Jehlum PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Multan PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Bahawalpur PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Gujrat PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Nawabshah PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Chakwal PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Hyderabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Nowshehra PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Sargodha PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Faisalabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Mirpur PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: