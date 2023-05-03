Shaan Shahid criticises Faisal Qureshi's MBG, calls him inexperienced

Shaan Shahid, a well-known Pakistani actor, director, writer, and producer, has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for over three decades. He is known for his exceptional acting skills and has appeared in numerous critically acclaimed films and television dramas. However, Shaan's outspoken nature has often landed him in controversies. Recently, he criticized Faisal Qureshi, another artist, for his lack of experience in directing movies.

Shaan's comments came after the release of the trailer for Faisal Qureshi's directorial debut film, Money Back Guarantee. In an interview, Shaan compared Qureshi's work on the film with his famous commercials for Ufone, which are only 45 seconds long.

He expressed his concerns about the quality of the film, stating that directing a feature film is an entirely different game than directing a short advertisement. His comments sparked a heated debate in the entertainment industry, with many people taking sides and expressing their opinions on the matter.

This is not the first time Shahid has expressed his opinions on his fellow artists. He previously mocked the movie London Nahi Jaunga, which starred Humayun Saeed, and stated that there are still many genres, such as horror, that directors have yet to explore.

Money Back Guarantee is a satirical crime comedy film which was released in April 2023. It features an ensemble cast of talented actors, including Fawad Khan, Hina Dilpazir, Ali Safina, Wasim Akram, Shayan Khan, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Gohar Rasheed, and Jan Rambo. The story follows a group of bickering robbers who plan to steal ill-gotten wealth acquired by corrupt politicians from a bank vault.

On the work front, he has appeared in several films, including Waar, Jugni, Yalghar, Zarrar, Sooha Jorra and Khuda Kay Liye.