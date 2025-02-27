Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Sonakshi Sinha turn heads with thigh slit dress in new viral pictures

MUMBAI – Bollywood babe Sonakshi Sinha once again captured the attention of her fans with a series of glamorous pictures shared on social media.

The Dabangg actress, who is known for her impeccable fashion sense, once again made waves with her latest post. In the pictures, Sonakshi is seen wearing a stunning blue thigh-high slit dress, which features a deep neckline, adding to her chic and sophisticated look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Fans flooded social media with compliments, praising her bold style and elegant appearance. After her marriage, the newlywed continued to be eye-candy among fashion enthusiasts, and her latest photos only prove her status as one of Bollywood’s most stylish stars.

The 37-year-old actress is often admired for her ability to mix glamour with grace, and her latest Instagram post is no exception. The new pictures have gone viral, with fans and fashion lovers showering love on Sonakshi’s flawless look.

