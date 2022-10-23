Indian actress Sonam Bajwa reveals her crush in Pakistani drama industry

Love knows no boundaries and the accomplished Indian model-turned actress Sonam Bajwa has made it crystal clear.

The Best Of Luck famed actress is a huge admirer of the Pakistani drama industry and prominent Pakistani actors including Sajal Aly and Ahmed Ali Akbar. However, the Mai Vyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal diva revealed that she has a soft corner for one of the mainstream actors in Lollywood. 

During an interview, the Ardab Mutiyaran actress was asked about the 'special one' whom she would date in the industry. Bajwa responded with a burst of hearty laughter and said she has a huge crush on Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

The Nikka Zaildar 2 star added that she could have approached the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star had he not been married.

The Aatadukundam Raa actress suggested, "I don’t keep an eye on married people”. 

On the work front, Bajwa will be seen in Carry on Jatta 3. Her recent works include Jind Mahi, Puaada, Honsla Rakh, Mai Vyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal and Sher Bagga.

Khan, on the other hand, is enjoying the critical and commercial success of the blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt. Khan has Neelofar, Money Back Guarantee and Aan in the pipeline.     

