Alizeh Shah turns out to be a huge Shehzad Roy fan

Who isn't a fan of Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy? The 46-year-old singer-turned-philanthropist, whose illustrious singing career and social cause services have put him in a separate league, is one of the most versatile and accomplished singers in Pakistan. With millions of admirers and diehard fans, the Assi Ishq Da Dard crooner won many hearts among whom Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah also ranks.

The Ehd-e-Wafa famed actress, whose doll-face and impeccable acting skills carved her a niche in the industry, recently shared a bunch of Instagram stories where she was seen fangirling over the Ek Baar singer. The Mera Dil Mera Dushman diva's eyes shined bright as she detailed her sweet interaction with Roy.

"Just saw Shehzad Roy at the airport and im tooo shy to even as for a selfie lol," wrote the Baandi star.

"Just embarrassed that we had an eye contact lol im huge fan," the actress wrote with a picture of herself blushing.

Though Shah couldn't take a picture, she felt relieved to see "him in person."

On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Tanaa Banaa, Bebasi, Chaand Raat Aur Chandni, and Taqdeer.