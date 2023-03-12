Hania Aamir shares her 'untold story'

Being in the limelight 24/7 is hard, but keeping your private life private is harder. Luckily, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir doesn't have to worry about people digging into her past because she's a pro at hiding what the diva doesn't want others to know. However, the Mujhay Jeenay Do star recently opened up about the rather "untold" story of her life that almost nobody had the foggiest idea of earlier.
During her appearance on actor and producer Fahad Mustafa's show, The Fourth Umpire Show, the Mere Humsafar star and took the wraps off of her life before stardom, with an emphasis on her high school and university time.
"I'm a college drop-out" reveale the 26-year-old despite her being "a good student."
The host, surprised alike many, asked Aamir about her decision to which she responded that she "started acting and was receiving a handsome amount for the efforts."
"I was the breadearner of the family and I was in charge of running the house so I dropped out and persued acting as a career," the Sang-e-Mah star added.
While many people eventually lose contact with their school or college mates, the Dil Ruba actress proves to be a ride-or-die friend as she revealed to be "still in contact with her friends." Aamir further added that her friends become grumpy when she posts pictures with them on social media which leads to other people inquiring them about the Visaal actress and their connection.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Aamir was recently seen in Parde Mein Rehne Do, Dil Ruba, Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah, and Dil Ke Chor. She is also currently working in Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 12, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|284.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.5
|334.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742
|750
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.65
|40.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.3
|35.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.6
|916.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|23.23
|23.53
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.07
|26.37
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.95
|300.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.98
|8.13
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs198,500 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs170,180.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Karachi
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Islamabad
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Peshawar
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Quetta
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Sialkot
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Attock
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Gujranwala
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Jehlum
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Multan
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Gujrat
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Nawabshah
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Chakwal
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Hyderabad
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Nowshehra
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Sargodha
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Faisalabad
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Mirpur
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.