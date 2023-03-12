Search

LifestyleVideosViral

Hania Aamir shares her 'untold story'

Noor Fatima 10:17 PM | 12 Mar, 2023
Hania Aamir shares her 'untold story'
Source: Hania Aamir (Instagram)

Being in the limelight 24/7 is hard, but keeping your private life private is harder. Luckily, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir doesn't have to worry about people digging into her past because she's a pro at hiding what the diva doesn't want others to know. However, the Mujhay Jeenay Do star recently opened up about the rather "untold" story of her life that almost nobody had the foggiest idea of earlier.

During her appearance on actor and producer Fahad Mustafa's show, The Fourth Umpire Show, the Mere Humsafar star and took the wraps off of her life before stardom, with an emphasis on her high school and university time.

"I'm a college drop-out" reveale the 26-year-old despite her being "a good student."

The host, surprised alike many, asked Aamir about her decision to which she responded that she "started acting and was receiving a handsome amount for the efforts."

"I was the breadearner of the family and I was in charge of running the house so I dropped out and persued acting as a career," the Sang-e-Mah star added.

While many people eventually lose contact with their school or college mates, the Dil Ruba actress proves to be a ride-or-die friend as she revealed to be "still in contact with her friends." Aamir further added that her friends become grumpy when she posts pictures with them on social media which leads to other people inquiring them about the Visaal actress and their connection. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

On the work front, Aamir was recently seen in Parde Mein Rehne Do, Dil Ruba, Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah, and Dil Ke Chor. She is also currently working in Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha

Hania Aamir opens up about her struggle in the showbiz industry

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Ali Zafar shares his social media ‘hacks’

12:32 PM | 11 Mar, 2023

Ushna Shah shares candid moments from her reception in latest reel

09:55 PM | 10 Mar, 2023

Hania Aamir encourages self-love and acceptance in latest Insta video

04:03 PM | 10 Mar, 2023

Anoushey Ashraf pays heavily for her "cheap adventure"

09:27 PM | 9 Mar, 2023

Yashma Gill flaunts her flawless Urdu poetry at live show

08:10 PM | 9 Mar, 2023

Zara Noor Abbas shares hilarious BTS video from the sets of 'Jhoom'

12:13 AM | 10 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PSL8: Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars by 86 runs

10:42 PM | 12 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 12th March 2023

09:05 AM | 12 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 12, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 12, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 281.4 284.15
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331.5 334.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742 750
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 39.65 40.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.3 35.65
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.6 916.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 23.23 23.53
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.07 26.37
Swiss Franc CHF 297.95 300.45
Thai Bhat THB 7.98 8.13

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs198,500 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs170,180.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Karachi PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Islamabad PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Peshawar PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Quetta PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Sialkot PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Attock PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Gujranwala PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Jehlum PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Multan PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Bahawalpur PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Gujrat PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Nawabshah PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Chakwal PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Hyderabad PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Nowshehra PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Sargodha PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Faisalabad PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Mirpur PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: