Hania Aamir shares her 'untold story'

Being in the limelight 24/7 is hard, but keeping your private life private is harder. Luckily, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir doesn't have to worry about people digging into her past because she's a pro at hiding what the diva doesn't want others to know. However, the Mujhay Jeenay Do star recently opened up about the rather "untold" story of her life that almost nobody had the foggiest idea of earlier.

During her appearance on actor and producer Fahad Mustafa's show, The Fourth Umpire Show, the Mere Humsafar star and took the wraps off of her life before stardom, with an emphasis on her high school and university time.

"I'm a college drop-out" reveale the 26-year-old despite her being "a good student."

The host, surprised alike many, asked Aamir about her decision to which she responded that she "started acting and was receiving a handsome amount for the efforts."

"I was the breadearner of the family and I was in charge of running the house so I dropped out and persued acting as a career," the Sang-e-Mah star added.

While many people eventually lose contact with their school or college mates, the Dil Ruba actress proves to be a ride-or-die friend as she revealed to be "still in contact with her friends." Aamir further added that her friends become grumpy when she posts pictures with them on social media which leads to other people inquiring them about the Visaal actress and their connection.

On the work front, Aamir was recently seen in Parde Mein Rehne Do, Dil Ruba, Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah, and Dil Ke Chor. She is also currently working in Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.