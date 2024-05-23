Kiran Tabeir’s new dance video goes viral

Kiran Tabeir is a talented Pakistani television actor, model, and host, renowned for her exceptional acting skills in popular Pakistani dramas.

Kiran Tabeir is married to Malik Hamza, a successful professional, and the couple has a charming baby girl named Izzah. Kiran frequently shares delightful photos with her daughter on social media.

Recently, she posted an adorable Instagram reel of herself dancing with Izzah to a Bollywood song, both dressed casually and enjoying the moment.

Kiran also shared some heartwarming pictures with her daughter.

She began her showbiz career as a host and gained further recognition by participating in ARY Digital’s reality show Desi Kuriyan, hosted by Waqar Zaka. Recently, Kiran has been in the spotlight for her role in the hit drama serial Parizaad, where she played the character of Parizaad’s sister. Her emotional portrayal resonated deeply with fans, and she gained overnight fame after a clip from the short play Shiza & Fiza on A Plus went viral.