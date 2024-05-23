Kiran Tabeir’s new dance video goes viral

Kiran Tabeir is a talented Pakistani television actor, model, and host, renowned for her exceptional acting skills in popular Pakistani dramas.
Kiran Tabeir is married to Malik Hamza, a successful professional, and the couple has a charming baby girl named Izzah. Kiran frequently shares delightful photos with her daughter on social media.
Recently, she posted an adorable Instagram reel of herself dancing with Izzah to a Bollywood song, both dressed casually and enjoying the moment.
Kiran also shared some heartwarming pictures with her daughter.
She began her showbiz career as a host and gained further recognition by participating in ARY Digital’s reality show Desi Kuriyan, hosted by Waqar Zaka. Recently, Kiran has been in the spotlight for her role in the hit drama serial Parizaad, where she played the character of Parizaad’s sister. Her emotional portrayal resonated deeply with fans, and she gained overnight fame after a clip from the short play Shiza & Fiza on A Plus went viral.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 23, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.52
|748.52
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.3
|912.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.11
|172.11
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.46
|731.46
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.97
|308.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.