Search

Lifestyle

Kiran Tabeir’s new dance video goes viral

Web Desk
12:25 PM | 23 May, 2024
Kiran Tabeir’s new dance video goes viral

Kiran Tabeir is a talented Pakistani television actor, model, and host, renowned for her exceptional acting skills in popular Pakistani dramas.

Kiran Tabeir is married to Malik Hamza, a successful professional, and the couple has a charming baby girl named Izzah. Kiran frequently shares delightful photos with her daughter on social media.

Recently, she posted an adorable Instagram reel of herself dancing with Izzah to a Bollywood song, both dressed casually and enjoying the moment.

Kiran also shared some heartwarming pictures with her daughter.

She began her showbiz career as a host and gained further recognition by participating in ARY Digital’s reality show Desi Kuriyan, hosted by Waqar Zaka. Recently, Kiran has been in the spotlight for her role in the hit drama serial Parizaad, where she played the character of Parizaad’s sister. Her emotional portrayal resonated deeply with fans, and she gained overnight fame after a clip from the short play Shiza & Fiza on A Plus went viral.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

12:25 PM | 23 May, 2024

Kiran Tabeir’s new dance video goes viral

06:32 PM | 22 May, 2024

Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy confirmed, set to deliver first child in ...

03:31 PM | 22 May, 2024

Sania Mirza installs new name plate at Dubai home

12:36 PM | 22 May, 2024

Sonya Hussyn trolled for wearing revealing dress in new bold video

10:15 PM | 21 May, 2024

Women's rock band delivers 1st public performance in Saudi Arabia

02:02 PM | 21 May, 2024

Maira Khan's bold pictures from London trip go viral

Lifestyle

12:08 PM | 21 May, 2024

Video of woman's bold dance in Metro bus goes viral; netizens react

04:11 PM | 20 May, 2024

Ayeza Khan blooms in red stylish dress in latest fashion shoot

Advertisement

Latest

02:43 PM | 23 May, 2024

Three youth loss life while rescuing cow from well in Sindh’s Sukkur

Gold & Silver

02:16 PM | 23 May, 2024

Gold price falls by whooping Rs6,200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 23 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 23, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.25 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.25 280.25
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.45 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.52 748.52
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.91
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.3 912.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.39 59.99
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.11 172.11
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.46 731.46
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 305.97 308.47
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: