Pakistan

PM Shehbaz embarks on first official visit to UAE

12:55 PM | 23 May, 2024
PM Shehbaz embarks on first official visit to UAE

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has embarked on a day-long visit to the United Arab Emirates, marking his first trip to the UAE since assuming office.

During this visit, Prime Minister Sharif will hold a one-on-one meeting with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss ways to further strengthen the bilateral ties between Pakistan and the UAE.

In addition to this high-level meeting, the Prime Minister will engage with Pakistani and UAE businessmen and investors, particularly those in the Information Technology sector. He will also meet with top UAE government officials and business leaders.

This visit signifies the beginning of a new era in the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE. The Prime Minister’s meetings with the Emirati leadership and business community underscore the diplomatic progress and the increasing interest of friendly nations in investing in Pakistan.

Accompanying Prime Minister Sharif are Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi.

Pakistan

