PM Shehbaz embarks on first official visit to UAE

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has embarked on a day-long visit to the United Arab Emirates, marking his first trip to the UAE since assuming office.
During this visit, Prime Minister Sharif will hold a one-on-one meeting with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss ways to further strengthen the bilateral ties between Pakistan and the UAE.
In addition to this high-level meeting, the Prime Minister will engage with Pakistani and UAE businessmen and investors, particularly those in the Information Technology sector. He will also meet with top UAE government officials and business leaders.
This visit signifies the beginning of a new era in the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE. The Prime Minister’s meetings with the Emirati leadership and business community underscore the diplomatic progress and the increasing interest of friendly nations in investing in Pakistan.
Accompanying Prime Minister Sharif are Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 23, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.52
|748.52
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.3
|912.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.11
|172.11
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.46
|731.46
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.97
|308.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
