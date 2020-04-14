Indian film body warns singers against online projects with Pakistani artists

From virtual concerts and handwashing challenges to online workouts and just general good old fashioned fun, you won't have to scroll far to find a popular face doing something or the other to put a smile on our faces during this unprecedented worldwide health crisis.

The recent cross-border collaboration between local singers Ali Sethi and Farida Khanum and Indian songstress Rekha Bhardwaj made us believe that in tough times like right now, everyone stands united.

The attempt to maintain peace during a global pandemic didn’t last long as extremists are trying their best to keep the two neighbouring countries apart and will happily continue to do so.

Soon after Indian singer Harshdeep Kaur and designer Vijay Arora did an online concert with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan that FWICE took notice and took immediate action.

They warned Indian artists against any further collaborations with Pakistani musicians.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) said in a statement, "Artistes were seen collaborating with Pakistani singer, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. We are pained to inform all members that FWICE has issued a total non-cooperation circular advising all members not to work in any manner whatsoever with all Pakistani artistes, singers and technicians."

“Some members are blatantly violating the non-cooperation circular by working in various mode and media of entertainment like a recent instance in which our musicians have worked online with singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan of Pakistan, which is being seen online. We have been informed that more such entertainment products and songs are being planned and made,” it continued.

“We have to strictly inform all the members of our affiliates to kindly note that the Non- Cooperation Circular is valid and subsisting and anyone found cooperating or working in any manner with any Pakistani artistes, singers and technicians, in any mode or media of entertainment, will be subject to strict disciplinary action initiated by FWICE. Everyone, please note,” the statement added.

