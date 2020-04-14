'Game Of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju recovers from COVID-19
Web Desk
01:12 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
'Game Of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju recovers from COVID-19
Share

NORWAY - In March 2020, Game of Thrones star, Norwegian actor Kristofer Hivju took to Instagram to announce that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He also mentioned that he and his family were in self-isolation. However, now the actor took to the same platform to announce that both he and his wife have recovered from coronavirus.

The famous people who have recovered from COVID-19 01:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020

LAHORE - It has been extra than 100 days due to the fact the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, which has so far ...

“Hi! We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the Coronavirus, and most likely my wife,” the actor wrote on Instagram on Monday (yesterday).

View this post on Instagram

Hi! We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the Cororonavirus, and most likely my wife @grymolvaerhivju After several weeks inn quarantine, and also a couple more indoors after beeing free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound. We were lucky to only have mild symptoms of the Covid 19. We send our love and thoughts to all of the people where the virus has hit much harder, and to everyone who has lost their loved ones due to the Cornonavirus. Thank you for all of your support, and please remember to stay vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands, and most of all ; take care of each other in this strange time. Lots of love from us❤️🙌🏻 #takecare @panoramaagency

A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on

“After several weeks in quarantine (sic), and also a couple more indoors after being (sic) free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound. We were lucky to only have mild symptoms of the COVID 19. We send our love and thoughts to all of the people where the virus has hit much harder, and to everyone who has lost their loved ones due to the coronavirus.

Celebrities and entertainers who have died from ... 12:39 PM | 10 Apr, 2020

LAHORE - The world is going through crucial times as coronavirus is getting out of control and millions of people have ...

“Thank you for all of your support, and please remember to stay vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands, and most of all take care of each other in this strange time.”

Stay home, stay safe!

More From This Category
Mahira Khan, Mansha Pasha remember Mashal Khan on ...
02:37 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
Abdullah Qureshi pays tribute to doctors in his ...
01:43 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
Celebrities stuck in Thailand are finally coming ...
01:33 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
'Game Of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju recovers ...
01:12 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
Mawra Hocane reveals 'Aangan' will be released on ...
01:03 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
Indian film body warns singers against online ...
12:54 PM | 14 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan, Mansha Pasha remember Mashal Khan on his third death anniversary
02:37 PM | 14 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr