'Game Of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju recovers from COVID-19

NORWAY - In March 2020, Game of Thrones star, Norwegian actor Kristofer Hivju took to Instagram to announce that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He also mentioned that he and his family were in self-isolation. However, now the actor took to the same platform to announce that both he and his wife have recovered from coronavirus.

“Hi! We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the Coronavirus, and most likely my wife,” the actor wrote on Instagram on Monday (yesterday).

“After several weeks in quarantine (sic), and also a couple more indoors after being (sic) free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound. We were lucky to only have mild symptoms of the COVID 19. We send our love and thoughts to all of the people where the virus has hit much harder, and to everyone who has lost their loved ones due to the coronavirus.

“Thank you for all of your support, and please remember to stay vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands, and most of all take care of each other in this strange time.”

Stay home, stay safe!