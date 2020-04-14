Shahid Afridi takes surprising step to help poor people in lockdown
LAHORE - Pakistan former skipper Shahid Khan Afridi has offered to work for brands in exchange of not money or personal interest but for ration and funds that can be utilised to facilitate the people facing financial problems due to coronavirus lockdown.
While posting on Twitter, he wrote: “I have been lucky to have worked with many brands for ads/promotion. Now working first hand with the ones suffering during COVID-19, I have a proposal to all brands: I will work with brands for free personally - I just want ration and funds in return”.
I have been lucky to have worked with many brands for ads/promotion. Now working first hand with the ones suffering during #COVID2019 I have a proposal to al brands: I will work with brands for free personally - I just want ration and funds in return #DonateKaroNa @SAFoundationN pic.twitter.com/UI43gkBTmo— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 13, 2020
The all rounder is running a campaign on social media titled ‘Donate Karo Na’ to support the underprivileged segment of the society.
The country is undergoing a lockdown after the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan swelled to 5,716 with nearly 100 deaths in the country.
