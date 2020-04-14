Shahid Afridi takes surprising step to help poor people in lockdown
Web Desk
01:22 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
Shahid Afridi takes surprising step to help poor people in lockdown
Share

LAHORE - Pakistan former skipper Shahid Khan Afridi has offered to work for brands in exchange of not money or personal interest but for ration and funds that can be utilised to facilitate the people facing financial problems due to coronavirus lockdown.

While posting on Twitter, he wrote: “I have been lucky to have worked with many brands for ads/promotion. Now working first hand with the ones suffering during COVID-19, I have a proposal to all brands: I will work with brands for free personally - I just want ration and funds in return”.

The all rounder is running a campaign on social media titled ‘Donate Karo Na’ to support the underprivileged segment of the society.

The country is undergoing a lockdown after the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan swelled to 5,716 with nearly 100 deaths in the country.

More From This Category
PCB not to fire employees or cut their salaries
06:31 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
Darren Sammy asks people to donate generously in ...
04:50 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
Shahid Afridi takes surprising step to help poor ...
01:22 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
PCB refers Umar Akmal matter to Disciplinary ...
05:41 PM | 10 Apr, 2020
Saqlain Mushtaq urges PCB to avail expertise of ...
12:07 PM | 9 Apr, 2020
Hockey players start training at home to maintain ...
07:12 PM | 8 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan, Mansha Pasha remember Mashal Khan on his third death anniversary
02:37 PM | 14 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr