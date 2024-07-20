Mohammad Shami clears air on marriage rumors with Sania Mirza

Indian star cricketer Mohammad Shami has cleared air on his marriage rumors with tennis great Sania Mirza. The buzz started after fake images and unfounded claims suggesting that the Shami and Mirza are set to tie the knot.

In a recent interview, the right-arm pacer lamented false news about his alleged marriage to Sania Mirza, urging people to consider the impact of such rumors.

He urged everyone to act responsibly with social media and refrain from spreading such unfounded news, and deemed it strange as people did such things for some silly fun.

"I see those memes. Memes are meant for fun, but when they concern someone’s life, you should think before sharing. People share from unverified sources and get away with saying anything”, he said.

The cricketer also challenged those spreading the false rumors, urging them to post their claims from verified accounts, and highlighted importance of personal growth and contributing to society instead of spreading false information.

The cricketer also expressed his frustration over the false claims and made it clear that he won’t tolerate such baseless speculation.