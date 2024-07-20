Abu Dhabi Ports announces $250 million investment in Pakistan’s Karachi port

ISLAMABAD – Abu Dhabi Ports Pakistan will invest $250 million in Pakistan’s southern Karachi port during the next ten years.
A delegation of Abu Dhabi Ports Pakistan led by its Chief Executive Officer Khurram Aziz Khan informed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a meeting on Friday.
The Abu Dhabi Ports will establish a modern multi-purpose terminal with an investment of $130 million in the period of next two years.
The terminal project includes construction of access control, automatic gates, and berth extension of another 200 meters, crane rail track and other infrastructure, state broadcaster reported.
The terminal will be able to handle cargo ships of up to 120,000 tons as well increase economic activities at the Karachi port.
Speaking on the occasion, PM Shehbaz Sharif said the agreement will not increase transparency but also improve the operations at the port. He said digital technology and modern machinery will be used to improve the operations.
The Prime Minister also directed the railway authorities to provide freight bogies and necessary rolling stock to make the project operational and improve the delivery of goods from the terminal.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 20, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.35 and selling rate is 303.25.
British Pound rate is 354.85 for buying, and 358.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.35
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.85
|358.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.42
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|205.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
