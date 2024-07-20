Indian web series ‘Barzakh’ featuring Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed is out now!

KARACHI – An Indian web series featuring Pakistani stars Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed was released on Friday after a long wait.
The first episode the series has been released on Indian streaming website Zee 5 and Zindagi Channel, marking the return of Fawad and Sanam on screen after 12 years. The couple was previously spotted together in drama serial Zindagi Gulzar Hai.
In Barzakh, Fawad has played a role of step brother of Sanam Saeed.
Asim Abbas is writer and director of the series titled “Barzakh” while Waqas Hassan and Shailja Kejriwal are producers of it.
The story of the series revolves around a a 76-year old reclusive man who runs a resort in a remote valley, invites his estranged children and grandchildren over, to celebrate his life’s grand finale – a wedding with the ghost of his first true love.
Other cast includes Khushhal Khan, Arham Syed, Anika Zulfikar, Sajid Hasan, Eman Suleman, Nighat Chaudhary, Uzma Beg, Faiza Gillani and others.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 20, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.35 and selling rate is 303.25.
British Pound rate is 354.85 for buying, and 358.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.35
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.85
|358.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.42
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|205.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
