Indian web series 'Barzakh' featuring Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed is out now!

03:04 PM | 20 Jul, 2024
Indian web series ‘Barzakh’ featuring Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed is out now!
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – An Indian web series featuring Pakistani stars Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed was released on Friday after a long wait.

The first episode the series has been released on Indian streaming website Zee 5 and Zindagi Channel, marking the return of Fawad and Sanam on screen after 12 years. The couple was previously spotted together in drama serial Zindagi Gulzar Hai.

In Barzakh, Fawad has played a role of step brother of Sanam Saeed.

Asim Abbas is writer and director of the series titled “Barzakh” while Waqas Hassan and Shailja Kejriwal are producers of it. 

The story of the series revolves around a a 76-year old reclusive man who runs a resort in a remote valley, invites his estranged children and grandchildren over, to celebrate his life’s grand finale – a wedding with the ghost of his first true love.

Other cast includes Khushhal Khan, Arham Syed, Anika Zulfikar, Sajid Hasan, Eman Suleman, Nighat Chaudhary, Uzma Beg, Faiza Gillani and others.

