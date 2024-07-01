‘Barzakh’ – Trailer of Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed’s upcoming Indian series released

LAHORE – A trailer of an Indian web series featuring Pakistani starts Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed was released on Monday.

Asim Abbas is writer and director of the series titled “Barzakh” while Waqas Hassan and Shailja Kejriwal are producers of it.

The story of the series revolves around a a 76-year old reclusive man who runs a resort in a remote valley, invites his estranged children and grandchildren over, to celebrate his life’s grand finale – a wedding with the ghost of his first true love.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/FiB_yEDN1xU?si=VvYJqoLkqjCgclcA" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The series will be released on July 19 on Indian streaming website Zee 5 and Zindagi Channel.

Other cast includes Khushhal Khan, Arham Syed, Anika Zulfikar, Sajid Hasan, Eman Suleman, Nighat Chaudhary, Uzma Beg, Faiza Gillani and others.