Azad Khan appointed new Karachi police chief in latest reshuffle

KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced a major reshuffle in the province’s police department, appointing Azad Khan as the new Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police in Karachi.

Khan, who previously served as the AIG of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), replaces Javed Alam Odho, who has now taken charge as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Sindh.

The reshuffle also includes several other high-level transfers. Zulfiqar Larik has been moved from the Special Branch to take over as the head of the CTD.

Sharjeel Kharral has been appointed as the new Additional IG Operations for Sindh, while Iqbal Dara has been assigned the additional charge of the same position.

Other notable appointments include Parvaiz Chandio as DIG Establishment and Faisal Abdullah Chachar as DIG of the Mirpurkhas region. Additionally, DIG Nasir Aftab has been given the additional responsibility of overseeing the Sukkur range.

A day earlier, Javed Akhtar Odho officially took charge as Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, after retirement of Ghulam Nabi Memon.

A Grade-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), Odho received the official notification confirming his appointment just a day after being named Sindh’s new IGP. The move marks the latest step in a remarkable career spanning over 25 years.