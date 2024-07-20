Search

Pakistani Rowers Triumph with U17 Bronze Medals at Prestigious Vienna Regatta

Web Desk
03:03 PM | 20 Jul, 2024
Pakistani rowers have made the nation proud by securing bronze medals at the esteemed 120th Vienna International Rowing Regatta 2024, held in Austria from June 28 to June 30.

In a remarkable display of skill and teamwork, the Pakistani U17 Boys Quadruple Scull team delivered an impressive performance, securing the bronze medal for Pakistan. The team, consisting of Muhammad Abyaan Omar (CAS School), Danyal Salman (CAS School), Abdullah Faisal Shaikh (Karachi Grammer School) and Muhammad Ali Qureshi (Froebel Education Centre), showcased their dedication and hard work, securing the honor for Pakistan. 

Similarly, the U17 Girls Coxless Fours team of CAS School, comprising Pareezey Haroon, Marziya Amir Shah, Mirah Muneeb, and Kazima Aejaz, also demonstrated an excellent performance and fetched the bronze medal.   

The stellar performance from both the U17 teams against a competitive international field highlights the growing prowess of Pakistani athletes in the international sport of rowing. Both teams represented the Karachi Boat Club, a renowned institution for nurturing rowing talent in Pakistan. Their success brings honor to the club, their respective school and places Pakistan on the global rowing map.

The Vienna International Rowing Regatta, held annually, is one of the most prestigious and long-standing events in the rowing world. Celebrating its 120th edition in 2024, this regatta attracts top rowing talent from around the globe, showcasing elite competition and sportsmanship. The event is deeply rooted in Austria's rich rowing tradition, which dates back to the late 19th century with the founding of clubs like the Wiener Ruderklub Donau in 1889. The regatta's esteemed reputation and the high level of competition make it a significant milestone in the international rowing calendar.

The victories of these young athletes are a testament to their commitment and the support of their coaches and families. Their accomplishments inspire a new generation of rowers in Pakistan and underscore the potential of the nation’s youth in excelling in international sports.

As these young rowers return home with their well-deserved medals, they carry the hopes and aspirations of a nation eager to see more such victories in the future. Their achievements have set a high standard and serve as a motivation for upcoming athletes.

