Ali Embroidery Junior National Tennis Championship 2021: Top seeds advance
Share
LAHORE – Top seeds advanced to the next round in the Ali Embroidery Junior National Tennis Championship 2021 being played here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah.
PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), who is also tournament organizer, inaugurated the event at the colourful opening ceremony, which was also attended by players, their families and tennis lovers.
In the U-16 quarterfinals, Nadir Raza Mirza beat Muneeb Majeed 6-0,6-0, Shaeel Durab beat Shehryar Anees 2-6,7-5,6-3, Asad Zaman beat Kashan Tariq 6-1,7-5.
In the boys U-14 pre-quarterfinals, Abubakar Khalil beat Inam Bari 4-0,4-0, Samer zaman beat Nade e Ali 4-0,4-0, Muzamil Bhand beat M Soohan Noor 4-1,4-1, Nadir Raza Mirza beat Abdul Basit 4-0,4-1, Shehryar Anees beat Omer Jawad 4-0,5-3 and Ahtesham Humayun beat Ismail Aftab 4-0,4-0.
In the boys U-12 pre-quarterfinals, Abubakr Talha beat Rohan Faisal 4-0,4-0, Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Rashid Ali 4-0,4-0 and Abdur Rehman beat Muhammad Ahmad 4-1,4-1.
- Pakistan Railways increases train fare from Nov 108:29 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
- LIVE — PAKvNZ: Pakistan restrict New Zealand to 134 in T20 World ...08:19 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
- Ali Embroidery Junior National Tennis Championship 2021: Top seeds ...08:05 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
- US Consul General Lahore highlights English as a way to build ...07:16 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
- ‘Time to avenge’: PCB chief’s statement echoes Pakistan’s ...06:20 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
- Shaista Lodhi all set to become the new face of PTV's morning show04:59 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
- Birthday wishes pour in as Faysal Quraishi turns 4804:29 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
- Minal Khan shares glimpses of her Nathia Gali trip with Ahsan Mohsin ...06:00 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021