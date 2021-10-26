Ali Embroidery Junior National Tennis Championship 2021: Top seeds advance

LAHORE – Top seeds advanced to the next round in the Ali Embroidery Junior National Tennis Championship 2021 being played here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah.

PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), who is also tournament organizer, inaugurated the event at the colourful opening ceremony, which was also attended by players, their families and tennis lovers.

In the U-16 quarterfinals, Nadir Raza Mirza beat Muneeb Majeed 6-0,6-0, Shaeel Durab beat Shehryar Anees 2-6,7-5,6-3, Asad Zaman beat Kashan Tariq 6-1,7-5.

In the boys U-14 pre-quarterfinals, Abubakar Khalil beat Inam Bari 4-0,4-0, Samer zaman beat Nade e Ali 4-0,4-0, Muzamil Bhand beat M Soohan Noor 4-1,4-1, Nadir Raza Mirza beat Abdul Basit 4-0,4-1, Shehryar Anees beat Omer Jawad 4-0,5-3 and Ahtesham Humayun beat Ismail Aftab 4-0,4-0.

In the boys U-12 pre-quarterfinals, Abubakr Talha beat Rohan Faisal 4-0,4-0, Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Rashid Ali 4-0,4-0 and Abdur Rehman beat Muhammad Ahmad 4-1,4-1.