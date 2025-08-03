‘Drink at Your Own Risk’: Famous Pakistani Bottled Waters found contaminated

LAHORE – Consumers have been urged to avoid around two dozen unsafe water bottles being sold in Pakistan.

Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) council said there is dire need for strict regulatory enforcement and greater public awareness to avoid health risks associated with contaminated bottled water after declaring 23 bottled water brands unsafe for consumption in its latest quarterly report.

The latest findings reveal contamination by dangerous chemicals and bacteria in multiple popular brands. PCRWR collected 203 samples from across 21 major cities and tested them in accordance with the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) guidelines.

Contamination Breakdown

Excessive sodium was detected in 11 brands, which could pose risks for individuals with high blood pressure or heart-related conditions. Brands include:

New Mehran, Aqua 111, Nice Pure Max, Pure Drinking Water, Logic, Himalya Cool, Natural Pure Life, Natural, Forever Bottled Drinking Water, Drinkly Pure Drinking Water, and Qudrat Water

Arsenic Levels

Four brands were found to contain dangerously high levels of arsenic, a toxic element linked to cancer and skin diseases:

Atco Drinking Water, Aqua Nest, Pani, and New Mountain

The brand Vey Forever was reported to have potassium levels exceeding the recommended safe limit.

Bacterial Contamination were found in nine brands, indicating potential risks of waterborne illnesses.

Noble Pure Drinking Water, Aqua 111, Clear, Wah Water, Nice Pure Max, Aqua King, Maa Jee, Freshin, Iceland