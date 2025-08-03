‘Who Wants to Work in an Industry Where Actresses Are Found Dead?’ asks Naeema Butt

KARACHI – Pakistani actor Naeema Butt stirred controversy on social media after posting satirical video addressing lack of roles offered to her in Pakistani drama industry.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum star sparked heated debate among fans and industry watchers alike. Although currently not appearing in any ongoing TV serials, Naeema remains active on her verified Instagram account, where she regularly shares humorous and opinionated videos with her followers.

In her latest post, she hits back at critics who claim she creates such content because she’s no longer cast in dramas.

“Those who say I make these videos because I’m not getting work, tell me, who would want to work in an industry where actresses are found dead?” she said in the video. “Meet my pet dog, at least he’s loyal,” she added.

The comments were seen by many as a direct criticism of the showbiz industry, and it divided internet. While some backed her boldness and honesty, others condemned her for painting the entire entertainment industry in a negative light.

Critics labeled her video as a display of toxic vibes, with some calling her “jealous” and accusing her of harboring a “negative mindset.”

Despite the backlash, Naeema has not removed the video and continues to engage with her followers in the comments, indicating she stands by her message.