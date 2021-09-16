Shahid Afridi pens a heartwarming birthday wish for daughter Ajwa
Web Desk
02:00 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
Shahid Afridi pens a heartwarming birthday wish for daughter Ajwa
Share

Pakistani star cricketer Shahid Afridi's warm and kind persona reflects on the internet which makes his massive fan following regularly tune into his social media handles.

His Instagram feed is full of his work and energetic personality but his daughters also occasionally drop by, making adorable appearances.

This time around, the 44-year-old was spotted wishing his third-born Ajwa on her birthday. Penning a heartwarming love filled note, Afridi was the perfect father who made sure to make her daughter's birthday special.

"A very Happy Birthday to Ajwa, my 3rd born and the apple of my eye. So glad to have arrived back home in time to spend your special day with you! "

"Praying that Allah SWT bestows every happiness upon you. Lots of love always, your Baba", he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shahid Afridi has five daughters namely, Aqsa, Ansha, Ajwa, Asmara and Arwa.

Shahid Afridi hints at hanging up boots after ... 02:58 PM | 31 Aug, 2021

KARACHI – Former Pakistan all-rounder and star player Shahid Afridi hinted that the upcoming PSL season will be ...

More From This Category
Pakistan's comedy legend Umer Sharif granted US ...
11:44 AM | 16 Sep, 2021
Sharmila Faruqi and Gohar Rasheed lock horns on ...
05:40 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
Mani unveils the secret to happily married life ...
05:15 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
Alizeh Shah looks stunning in new car video
04:00 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
Naseeruddin Shah reveals that Indian govt ...
03:00 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
Hareem Shah's new dance video goes viral
02:00 PM | 15 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shahid Afridi pens a heartwarming birthday wish for daughter Ajwa
02:00 PM | 16 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr