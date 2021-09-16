Shahid Afridi pens a heartwarming birthday wish for daughter Ajwa

Pakistani star cricketer Shahid Afridi's warm and kind persona reflects on the internet which makes his massive fan following regularly tune into his social media handles.

His Instagram feed is full of his work and energetic personality but his daughters also occasionally drop by, making adorable appearances.

This time around, the 44-year-old was spotted wishing his third-born Ajwa on her birthday. Penning a heartwarming love filled note, Afridi was the perfect father who made sure to make her daughter's birthday special.

"A very Happy Birthday to Ajwa, my 3rd born and the apple of my eye. So glad to have arrived back home in time to spend your special day with you! "

"Praying that Allah SWT bestows every happiness upon you. Lots of love always, your Baba", he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shahid Afridi has five daughters namely, Aqsa, Ansha, Ajwa, Asmara and Arwa.