Doppelganger alert: Aiman Khan’s lookalike spotted on social media

Social media is going gaga to find a lookalike of Pakistani sweetheart Aiman Khan. And she is Manahil Hameed, a young influencer from the country.

Leaving fans amazed, the two share such an uncanny likeness that one might confuse Manahil as Aiman.

After such encounters, one can't help but wonder how true the saying 'it's a small world' stands. Social media is amazed to see a remarkable similarity between Khan and Hameed.

Her lookalike is also an avid social media user who regularly posts on her social media handle.

Recently, Aiman Khan was in the limelight as she had jumped to rescue her sister amidst the hate Minal and Ahsan were getting after the picture from their Baat Paki went vent viral.

“Shut up all of you. Wish them good luck and congratulate them for their new life! Stop this negativity," she said.

Earlier, Ahad Raza Mir's lookalike was spotted on the other side of the border, India.