Ali Zafar shares a heartwarming father-daughter moment

Rockstar Ali Zafar's larger than life persona and his quick-witted conversation makes his fan following regularly tune into his social media handles.

His Instagram feed is full of his work and vibrant personality but his children make a rare appearance. While the 41-year-old actor keeps his private life under wraps, this time around an adorable father-daughter interaction has left the fans gushing.

Turning to his Instagram handle, Ali posted a video as he crooned and lip-synced his song ’Dil Jhoom Jhoom’. As he sang with passion, his daughter suddenly was spotted in the frame. She disappeared soon from the frame leaving a hilariously annoyed Ali behind.

"This is why daughters are ❤️❤️❤️. Wait for it. #Jhoom #Alyza"

The video has gone viral on the internet and people have praised the innocent Ali Zafar’s daughter Alyza where she just passed behind her father amid the video.

Recently, the Teefa in Trouble star had a birthday bash with close friends and family as he turned 41.

Earlier, the rockstar received the Pride of Performance award on Pakistan Day alongside multiple actors from across the entertainment industry.