Atta Tarar slams Miftah Ismail over crypto remarks, denies allegations against Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD – Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar has criticised former finance minister Miftah Ismail, claiming he cannot digest Pakistan’s progress and that his stance on cryptocurrency contradicts ground realities.

Speaking to the media, Tarar said Miftah’s narrative on crypto aligns with India’s, accusing him of making baseless allegations without proper research — something he called part of an enemy agenda.

He clarified that a proper regulatory framework has been established for cryptocurrency in Pakistan, including the formation of a Crypto Council and the introduction of relevant laws. He noted that India has also raised questions about these crypto-related initiatives.

Addressing another matter, Tarar rejected reports claiming Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar is a member of the Sugar Advisory Board, calling them false.

He also stated that Ishaq Dar’s comments regarding Dr. Aafia Siddiqui were misrepresented and taken out of context. The government, he said, is providing both legal and diplomatic support in her case.

Tarar further added that a committee led by the Law Minister has been formed to pursue progress on the issue, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already met with Dr. Fouzia Siddiqui regarding her sister’s case.