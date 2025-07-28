Former Cjp Files Contempt Petition Against Pm Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD – Former Chief Justice Jawwad S. Khawaja has filed a contempt of court petition against the Prime Minister for failing to enact legislation granting the right to appeal against military court convictions within the 45-day deadline set by the Supreme Court.

According to reports, the petition was submitted to the Supreme Court through Advocate Khawaja Ahmad Hussain. It states that the apex court, in its May 7 verdict on the military court case, directed the government to ensure that those convicted by military courts are given the right to appeal within 45 days.

The petition highlights that despite the court’s clear instructions, the government has not passed the required legislation within the stipulated time. It urges the court to initiate contempt proceedings against the Prime Minister for non-compliance with the ruling.