Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Gold Price Daily Updates – 29 July 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed marginal drop on Monday, and per tola new price stands at Rs356,300, while the rate for 10 grams dropped by to Rs305,470.

Gold Rates Today

City 24K per Tola 10 Grams Karachi Rs356,300 Rs305,470 Lahore Rs356,300 Rs305,470 Islamabad Rs356,300 Rs305,470 Multan Rs356,300 Rs305,470 Peshawar Rs356,300 Rs305,470

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged across both domestic and international markets. The rates stood steady at Rs3,963 per tola, Rs3,397 per 10 grams, and over $38 per ounce globally.

According to market sources, the global price of gold slipped by $1 to settle at $3,336 per ounce.

Market analysts suggest that fluctuations in the international market, along with currency dynamics and investor sentiment, are influencing local precious metal rates.