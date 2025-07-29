Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Gold Price Daily Updates – 29 July 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed marginal drop on Monday, and per tola new price stands at Rs356,300, while the rate for 10 grams dropped by to Rs305,470.
Gold Rates Today
|City
|24K per Tola
|10 Grams
|Karachi
|Rs356,300
|Rs305,470
|Lahore
|Rs356,300
|Rs305,470
|Islamabad
|Rs356,300
|Rs305,470
|Multan
|Rs356,300
|Rs305,470
|Peshawar
|Rs356,300
|Rs305,470
Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged across both domestic and international markets. The rates stood steady at Rs3,963 per tola, Rs3,397 per 10 grams, and over $38 per ounce globally.
According to market sources, the global price of gold slipped by $1 to settle at $3,336 per ounce.
Market analysts suggest that fluctuations in the international market, along with currency dynamics and investor sentiment, are influencing local precious metal rates.