Gold price dips by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of gold decreased in both global and local markets on Friday.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce dropped by $11, bringing the new global price to $2,297.

Similarly, in local gold markets on Friday, the price of 24-carat gold per tola decreased by Rs1,400, settling at Rs239,600, while the price of 10 grams of gold also fell by Rs1,201, now standing at Rs205,418.

Contrary to the decrease in gold prices in the country, the price of silver per tola remained stable at Rs2,620, and the price of 10 grams of silver also remained unchanged at Rs2,246.22.