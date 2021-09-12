Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 12 September 2021
Web Desk
08:52 AM | 12 Sep, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 12 September 2021
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 112,500 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 96,500 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 88,460 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 103,125.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 112,500 PKR 1,495
Karachi PKR 112,500 PKR 1,495
Islamabad PKR 112,500 PKR 1,495
Peshawar PKR 112,500 PKR 1,495
Quetta PKR 112,500 PKR 1,495
Sialkot PKR 112,500 PKR 1,495
Attock PKR 112,500 PKR 1,495
Gujranwala PKR 112,500 PKR 1,495
Jehlum PKR 112,500 PKR 1,495
Multan PKR 112,500 PKR 1,495
Bahawalpur PKR 112,500 PKR 1,495
Gujrat PKR 112,500 PKR 1,495
Nawabshah PKR 112,500 PKR 1,495
Chakwal PKR 112,500 PKR 1,495
Hyderabad PKR 112,500 PKR 1,495
Nowshehra PKR 112,500 PKR 1,495
Sargodha PKR 112,500 PKR 1,495
Faisalabad PKR 112,500 PKR 1,495
Mirpur PKR 112,500 PKR 1,495

