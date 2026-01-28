Broadcast details, commentary panel announced for Pakistan v Australia T20I series

LAHORE – Former Australia Test batter Simon Katich is set to return to Pakistan as commentator for the three-match T20I series between the hosts and Australia starting Thursday.

He last visited Pakistan in March 2022 to call the three-match Test series as Australia then returned to the country after 24 years.

The second and third T20Is will be played on Saturday 31 January and Sunday, 1 February with the first ball set to be bowled at 4pm PKT.

Joining Katich in the commentary box will be former Pakistan Test captains Aamir Sohail and Ramiz Raja along with former Test batter Bazid Khan. Former Pakistan Women’s team captain Urooj Mumtaz is also part of the five-member commentary panel for the series.

Zainab Abbas is set to be presenter for the PCB’s famous PitchSide Studio as the viewers will soak in the expert analysis during the pre- and post-match shows of all three matches at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The High-Definition broadcast coverage of the series will be carried out with the help of 28 cameras, which also include buggy cam. HawkEye and UltraEdge will be part of the Decision Review System (DRS) Technology.

Fans can catch the highly-anticipated live-action of the series on PTV Sports in Pakistan, while Tamasha, Tapmad and Myco will provide the live-stream in the country.

For the fans abroad, T Sports (Bangladesh), Willow (North America), Cricbuzz (MENA), SuperSport (Africa) and Fox Sports (Australia) will broadcast the action. The live-streaming will also be available on the PCB Live for the fans in United Kingdom.