Whatsapp Unveils Lockdown Style Feature To Protect Users From Cyber Threats

WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature feature called Strict Account Settings designed to provide enhanced protection against cyber threats.

This security update aims to safeguard users from rising risks, such as unauthorized access and malicious activity.

“At WhatsApp, we think you should be able to have a private conversation online, just like you would in-person. We will always defend that right to privacy for everyone, starting with default end-to-end encryption. But we also know that a few of our users – like journalists or public-facing figures – may need extreme safeguards against rare and highly-sophisticated cyber attacks,” read the official blog.

If you turn this on, certain account settings will lock to the most restrictive settings, and it will limit how your WhatsApp works in some ways, like blocking attachments and media from people not in your contacts.

How to activate it

You can enable Strict Account Settings – which is rolling out gradually over the coming weeks – by going to Settings > Privacy > Advanced.

Strict Account Settings is one of many ways we’re working to protect you from the most sophisticated of cyber threats.

Whatsapp has also rolled out a programming language called Rust behind the scenes to help keep your photos, videos, and messages safe from things like spyware, so you can share and chat with confidence.