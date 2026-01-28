Chinnar Valley Housing Scheme faces RDA action over illegal construction

ISLAMABAD – Rawalpindi Development Authority continues to take action against illegal housing schemes. Amid crackdown, RDA demolished illegal sites in Chinnar Valley housing scheme, located in Mouza Banda Nagyal along Dhamyal Road, on the direct orders of Director General Kinza Murtaza.

A spokesperson of development authority said the authority’s Enforcement Squad moved in and demolished unauthorized plotting, illegal roads, and unapproved infrastructure across the housing scheme.

During the operation, illegally constructed boundary walls and damp proof courses were torn down, tightening noose around violators. The developers were ordered to immediately stop all construction activities and strictly comply with relevant laws and regulations.

The spokesperson warned that RDA is enforcing zero-tolerance policy against illegal and unauthorized development and will continue aggressive operations to protect public interest and uphold urban planning standards across the garrison city.

The authority urged citizens to stay away from unapproved housing schemes and verify project approvals through official RDA platforms. The spokesperson added that a complete list of approved housing schemes is available on the RDA’s official website.