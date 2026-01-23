Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Program Latest Update for Shared Homes and Special Facilities

LAHORE – Getting your own house in today’s economy remained a dream for million but it is now becoming a reality with Apni Chhat Apna Ghar project. Imagine a place where your family can expand under one roof, where shared kitchens and courtyards continue centuries-old traditions, and where owning a home no longer feels impossible.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz turned this dream into a revolutionary plan. With expansion of “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” to include joint families, thousands of homes are being built, loans are being made interest-free, and even land is being allotted to those who never had it.

From Jhelum to Lodhran, provincial government is making housing revolution that promises not just houses, but a future of security, harmony, and hope for millions. CM Maryam Nawaz announced massive expansion of the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” program to preserve centuries-old joint family system and now the scheme will cater specifically to joint families, ensuring shared kitchens, courtyards, and even shared homes under the government’s visionary plan.

Under new expansion, joint families will get interest-free loans on easy installments for home extensions. Chief Minister also personally approved this historic move, marking it as a defining step in Punjab’s housing revolution.

The ambitious target is staggering, with one lac sixty thousand new homes to be constructed by June this year. Moreover, citizens who do not own land will now be provided with plots along with interest-free loans, under the “Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar” initiative.

To further accelerate progress, CM Maryam Nawaz ordered increased funding for the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” project and held a high-level meeting with the Secretary Housing and DG PHATA. In her briefing, it was revealed that the program currently boasts 1,880,081 registered users and 1,066,559 applicants eager to benefit from this life-changing scheme.

So far, the program has successfully completed 67,197 homes across Punjab, while 53,843 houses are under construction. A staggering Rs. 164.66 billion in loans has already been disbursed, with a record recovery rate of 99% – a testament to the scheme’s efficiency and transparency.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has also directed the prompt release of the second installment to beneficiaries and has instructed the development of a policy to assist families in the event of a beneficiary’s death, ensuring no family is left behind.

This initiative is being hailed as Punjab’s most revolutionary housing program ever, promising to redefine homeownership, strengthen joint family values, and provide unprecedented opportunities to citizens across the province.

Apni Chhat Apna Ghar