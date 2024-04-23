Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

Punjab 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' scheme: Check eligibility and more details inside

Web Desk
06:21 PM | 23 Apr, 2024
Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Scheme

In a move to address the pressing housing needs of needy and deserving families, the Punjab government, under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has inaugurated the 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' scheme. This pioneering initiative is poised to overhaul the housing landscape in Punjab by providing accessible and affordable housing options. Here's an in-depth exploration of the key facets of the scheme:

Key Highlights of Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Scheme

1. The 'Apni Chat Apna Ghar' scheme entails the construction of a staggering 50,000 houses, with a grand vision to extend this assistance to a total of 1 lakh families across Punjab.

2. The scheme will be launched in major cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Multan, and Sargodha, thereby ensuring widespread coverage and accessibility.

3. There will be a substantial 60 percent subsidy for the scheme, significantly reducing the financial burden on prospective buyers. Buyers will only be required to make a 40 percent down payment, with the remainder payable in easy installments over five years.

Initial Phase of the Scheme

In the initial phase, 5,000 apartments will be constructed near Raiwind Road in Lahore, marking the commencement of this monumental endeavor. 

Furthermore, these apartments will be available for purchase with monthly installments as low as Rs 26,000, thereby making ownership achievable for low-income individuals. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has instructed officials to set low down payments and monthly installments, ensuring that the scheme remains accessible to individuals from all income brackets.

Quality Assurance and Model Houses

Emphasis is placed on promoting sustainability to ensure that the houses are not only durable but also eco-friendly. Prototype houses will be constructed within six weeks to showcase the design and features of the upcoming housing units, thereby instilling confidence among prospective buyers.

Eligibility Criteria

  •  Individuals employed in government institutions, whose earnings fall within the low-income bracket.
  •  Applicants must demonstrate a monthly income that does not exceed 60,000 rupees.
  •  Priority is accorded to individuals and families who do not currently own a home of their own.
  • Applicants living below the poverty line, as determined by government standards.

In conclusion, the 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Scheme' stands as a testament to the Punjab government's unwavering dedication to uplifting marginalized communities and providing them with a pathway to dignified living. With its innovative approach, generous subsidies, and focus on quality and accessibility, the scheme holds the promise of transforming the housing landscape in Punjab and improving the lives of countless families across the region.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

06:44 PM | 23 Apr, 2024

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrives in Karachi on final leg of ...

06:21 PM | 23 Apr, 2024

Punjab 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' scheme: Check eligibility and more ...

03:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2024

LUMS holds third Practicum Showcase Conference

03:40 PM | 23 Apr, 2024

Ahmad Aziz Tarar appointed Punjab's secretary information, DGPR

03:18 PM | 23 Apr, 2024

Suzuki Alto latest price update for Pakistanis April 2024

12:38 PM | 23 Apr, 2024

FBISE Class 9 Physics Practical Based Assessment complete paper here

Pakistan

07:04 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

Public holiday announced in Karachi on April 23

04:18 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

Local holiday announced in Lahore on April 23

09:09 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Viral video: Police officer caught getting cozy with girl in uniform

04:58 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

Video of woman running over highway police officer gets viral

07:05 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

Lahore to Bahawalnagar motorway map unveiled

05:19 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

Karachi traffic plan for April 23, 2024: Roads closed ahead of ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:44 PM | 23 Apr, 2024

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrives in Karachi on final leg of Pakistan tour

Gold & Silver

02:56 PM | 23 Apr, 2024

Gold price dip by Rs7,800 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 23 April 2024

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: