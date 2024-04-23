Punjab 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' scheme: Check eligibility and more details inside

In a move to address the pressing housing needs of needy and deserving families, the Punjab government, under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has inaugurated the 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' scheme. This pioneering initiative is poised to overhaul the housing landscape in Punjab by providing accessible and affordable housing options. Here's an in-depth exploration of the key facets of the scheme:

Key Highlights of Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Scheme

1. The 'Apni Chat Apna Ghar' scheme entails the construction of a staggering 50,000 houses, with a grand vision to extend this assistance to a total of 1 lakh families across Punjab.

2. The scheme will be launched in major cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Multan, and Sargodha, thereby ensuring widespread coverage and accessibility.

3. There will be a substantial 60 percent subsidy for the scheme, significantly reducing the financial burden on prospective buyers. Buyers will only be required to make a 40 percent down payment, with the remainder payable in easy installments over five years.

Initial Phase of the Scheme

In the initial phase, 5,000 apartments will be constructed near Raiwind Road in Lahore, marking the commencement of this monumental endeavor.

Furthermore, these apartments will be available for purchase with monthly installments as low as Rs 26,000, thereby making ownership achievable for low-income individuals. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has instructed officials to set low down payments and monthly installments, ensuring that the scheme remains accessible to individuals from all income brackets.

Quality Assurance and Model Houses

Emphasis is placed on promoting sustainability to ensure that the houses are not only durable but also eco-friendly. Prototype houses will be constructed within six weeks to showcase the design and features of the upcoming housing units, thereby instilling confidence among prospective buyers.

Eligibility Criteria

Individuals employed in government institutions, whose earnings fall within the low-income bracket.

Applicants must demonstrate a monthly income that does not exceed 60,000 rupees.

Priority is accorded to individuals and families who do not currently own a home of their own.

Applicants living below the poverty line, as determined by government standards.

In conclusion, the 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Scheme' stands as a testament to the Punjab government's unwavering dedication to uplifting marginalized communities and providing them with a pathway to dignified living. With its innovative approach, generous subsidies, and focus on quality and accessibility, the scheme holds the promise of transforming the housing landscape in Punjab and improving the lives of countless families across the region.