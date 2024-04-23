Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrives in Karachi on final leg of Pakistan tour

KARACHI – President of Iran Dr Ebrahim Raisi reached Karachi on Tuesday for final leg of his three-day visit to Pakistan.
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah welcomed Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi at the airport where a red carpet was rolled out for the visiting dignitary.
The Iranian president is flanked by his wife and a delegation. He will hold key meetings with government officials and business community during his stay.
He reached the southern port city of Karachi after wrapping up his Lahore visit where he held meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Governor Baleegur Rehman. He also paid a visit to the Mazar-i-Iqbal.
In Karachi, roads from the Airport to PIDC traffic intersection, both tracks of Sharea Faisal, Shahrah-i-Quaideen, Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road, and Guru Mandir to Garden Chowk on M.A. Jinnah Road will remain closed due to the visit of the Iranian president.
There is also a public holiday in Karachi as all educational institutions and public offices are closed in order save people from any inconvenience.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
