Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrives in Karachi on final leg of Pakistan tour

KARACHI – President of Iran Dr Ebrahim Raisi reached Karachi on Tuesday for final leg of his three-day visit to Pakistan.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah welcomed Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi at the airport where a red carpet was rolled out for the visiting dignitary.

The Iranian president is flanked by his wife and a delegation. He will hold key meetings with government officials and business community during his stay.

He reached the southern port city of Karachi after wrapping up his Lahore visit where he held meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Governor Baleegur Rehman. He also paid a visit to the Mazar-i-Iqbal.

In Karachi, roads from the Airport to PIDC traffic intersection, both tracks of Sharea Faisal, Shahrah-i-Quaideen, Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road, and Guru Mandir to Garden Chowk on M.A. Jinnah Road will remain closed due to the visit of the Iranian president.

There is also a public holiday in Karachi as all educational institutions and public offices are closed in order save people from any inconvenience.