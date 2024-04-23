Pakistan Army Chief, Iranian President hold strategic talks on border security, cooperation

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir held a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, and the two sides discussed border security, matters of mutual interest, and regional peace.
The meeting between top general and visiting dignitary primarily focuses on matters related to stability, mutual interest, and border security.
COAS and President Raisi agreed to further enhance bilateral ties while jointly striving for regional stability and economic prosperity.
During the meeting, Army Chief termed Pak-Iran border border of peace and friendship, stressing need for improved coordination along the border to prevent terrorists from jeopardizing the longstanding brotherly relations between Islamabad and Tehran.
The Iranian President also called for fostering cooperation between Armed Forces of both countries as he was confident of attaining peace and stability.
Raisi, who is on official visit to South Asian nation, met top government leaders and decided to promote their bilateral relations in diverse fields.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
