Pakistan Army Chief, Iranian President hold strategic talks on border security, cooperation

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir held a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, and the two sides discussed border security, matters of mutual interest, and regional peace.

The meeting between top general and visiting dignitary primarily focuses on matters related to stability, mutual interest, and border security.

COAS and President Raisi agreed to further enhance bilateral ties while jointly striving for regional stability and economic prosperity.

During the meeting, Army Chief termed Pak-Iran border border of peace and friendship, stressing need for improved coordination along the border to prevent terrorists from jeopardizing the longstanding brotherly relations between Islamabad and Tehran.

The Iranian President also called for fostering cooperation between Armed Forces of both countries as he was confident of attaining peace and stability.

Raisi, who is on official visit to South Asian nation, met top government leaders and decided to promote their bilateral relations in diverse fields.