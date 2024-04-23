Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal, Lahore’s Ring Road among several key routes to remain closed today

Web Desk
09:33 AM | 23 Apr, 2024
Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal, Lahore’s Ring Road among several key routes to remain closed today
Source: File Photo

Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal, Lahore’s Ring Road among several key routes to remain closed today

LAHORE – Several key arteries in Karachi and Lahore will remain closed as part of security measures for the visiting Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Despite public holiday announced by Karachi City Commissioner, several institutions like commercial banks, Pakistan Stock Exchange, and government offices will remain open.

In Karachi, roads from the Airport to PIDC traffic intersection, both tracks of Sharea Faisal, Shahrah-i-Quaideen, Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road, and Guru Mandir to Garden Chowk on M.A. Jinnah Road will remain closed from 3pm to 5pm.

Karachi Traffic Plan during Iranian President Visit

 

In Punjab capital Lahore, several region will remain closed for general traffic at the arrival of the President of Iran in metropolis today.

Ring road will not be available for all kinds of transport from 6:00am to 3:00pm today. The traffic coming from outside Lahore will be diverted from Kala Shah Kaku.

Iranian President will visit Lahore and Karachi on Tuesday, where he will also visit Mazar-e-Iqbal and Mazar-e-Quaid.

Pakistani authorities beefed up security measures ahead of visit of the Iranian president, with heavy deployments of police, Rangers, and security personnel expected throughout main cities.

People in Karachi and Lahore are advised to plan their travel accordingly, as these security measures are expected to cause significant disruption to daily life.

Karachi traffic plan for April 23, 2024: Roads closed ahead of Iranian President's visit

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

10:03 AM | 23 Apr, 2024

Murad Saeed, Omar Ayub, Fawad Ch among several PTI leaders names ...

09:33 AM | 23 Apr, 2024

Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal, Lahore’s Ring Road among several key ...

09:02 AM | 23 Apr, 2024

Pakistan Army Chief, Iranian President hold strategic talks on border ...

01:00 AM | 23 Apr, 2024

Late-night arrival of ambulance, doctors at Bani Gala trigger panic

12:35 AM | 23 Apr, 2024

Are Pakistan, Iran ready for joint film production?

10:25 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

PTI's Shibli Faraz named Leader of Opposition in Senate

Pakistan

07:04 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

Public holiday announced in Karachi on April 23

04:18 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

Local holiday announced in Lahore on April 23

09:09 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Viral video: Police officer caught getting cozy with girl in uniform

04:58 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

Video of woman running over highway police officer gets viral

08:43 AM | 22 Apr, 2024

Iranian President Raisi lands in Pakistan for wide ranging talks

09:13 AM | 22 Apr, 2024

By-elections 2024 Full Results here

Advertisement

Latest

10:03 AM | 23 Apr, 2024

Murad Saeed, Omar Ayub, Fawad Ch among several PTI leaders names removed from ECL

Gold & Silver

07:52 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

Gold prices see whooping dip in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 23 April 2024

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: