Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal, Lahore’s Ring Road among several key routes to remain closed today

LAHORE – Several key arteries in Karachi and Lahore will remain closed as part of security measures for the visiting Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Despite public holiday announced by Karachi City Commissioner, several institutions like commercial banks, Pakistan Stock Exchange, and government offices will remain open.

In Karachi, roads from the Airport to PIDC traffic intersection, both tracks of Sharea Faisal, Shahrah-i-Quaideen, Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road, and Guru Mandir to Garden Chowk on M.A. Jinnah Road will remain closed from 3pm to 5pm.

Karachi Traffic Plan during Iranian President Visit

In Punjab capital Lahore, several region will remain closed for general traffic at the arrival of the President of Iran in metropolis today.

Ring road will not be available for all kinds of transport from 6:00am to 3:00pm today. The traffic coming from outside Lahore will be diverted from Kala Shah Kaku.

Iranian President will visit Lahore and Karachi on Tuesday, where he will also visit Mazar-e-Iqbal and Mazar-e-Quaid.

Pakistani authorities beefed up security measures ahead of visit of the Iranian president, with heavy deployments of police, Rangers, and security personnel expected throughout main cities.

People in Karachi and Lahore are advised to plan their travel accordingly, as these security measures are expected to cause significant disruption to daily life.