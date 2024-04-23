Iranian President Raisi pays respects at Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum in Lahore

LAHORE – Iranian President Dr Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday visited mausoleum of Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal and paid his respects.

The visiting dignitary, who is on 3-day visit to Pakistan, visited Punjab capital, where he laid flowers and paid respect at the mausoleum to the Poet of the East. He hailed Iqbal's poetry and called it a bridge between two sides.

Raisi also hailed hospitality he received during his stay in federal capital.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, members of the Provincial Cabinet and the distinguished guests welcome him at the airport.

Raisi is set to visit Karachi today where he will visit Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum and will engage in meetings with top officials.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/23-Apr-2024/pakistan-army-chief-iranian-president-hold-strategic-talks-on-border-security-cooperation

