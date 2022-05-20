FM Bilawal Bhutto defends ex-PM Imran’s Russia visit in US
Share
NEW YORK – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari defended former prime minister Imran Khan’s visit to Moscow with strong arguments, saying it was a part of the foreign policy of Pakistan.
There was no way for the former premier to know that Russia is going to launch military operation in Ukraine on the day he arrived in Moscow, the foreign minister said while addressing a news briefing at the UN headquarters on Thursday.
When a journalist talking about Khan’s Feb 24 Moscow visit asked how the incumbent government will address the mistakes of its predecessors, Bilawal Bhutto replied: “As far the former prime minister’s trip to Russia, I would absolutely defend the former prime minister of Pakistan. He conducted that trip as part of his foreign policy and without knowing that — no one is psychic, no one has a sixth sense — there’s no way we could have possibly known that that would be the time [when] the current conflict will start”.
‘Powerful country’ angry with Pakistan over ... 12:20 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that an independent foreign policy is the key feature of the ...
“And I believe it is very unfair to punish Pakistan for such an innocent action.”
He said that Pakistan was stood by the principles of the United Nations, including that of non-use of force, on this issue.
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari defended the former Prime minister Imran Khan's visit to Russia, #BilawalBhuttoZardari #ImranKhanLIVE @PTIofficial @BBhuttoZardari @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/TodW5GlNc7— Alee Baltee (@Alee_Journalist) May 19, 2022
“We are not part of any conflict. We do not wish to be part of any conflict. In fact, we would continue to emphasise on the importance of peace,” the youngest foreign minister of the country said.
“We would continue to emphasise on the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve this conflict as soon as possible. And we will certainly not take any side or take the side of any aggressor within this context,” he added.
Responding to another question, he said: “As far as the former prime minister is concerned, I can’t defend his politics, I can’t defend his manifesto, I can’t defend his government.”
Bilawal further said that he would defend the former prime minister on some occasions.
“In his capacity as prime minister, the way he conducted himself in foreign policy, particularly in context of this Russian trip, I will go as far as to defend the fact that he did not know the Ukraine conflict will start on the very day that he was there,” the foreign minister said.
Pakistan’s new PM Shehbaz, Russian President ... 04:52 PM | 24 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – New Pakistani premier Shehbaz Sharif and Russian President Vladimir Putin have quietly exchanged ...
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- In US, FM Bilawal Bhutto sheds light on Indian atrocities in occupied ...11:50 AM | 20 May, 2022
- PIA starts Karachi-Damascus direct flights this month11:25 AM | 20 May, 2022
- Pakistan increases pensions of national cricketers by Rs100,00010:50 AM | 20 May, 2022
- U Bank holds Polo Cup 202210:13 AM | 20 May, 2022
- FM Bilawal Bhutto defends ex-PM Imran’s Russia visit in US10:10 AM | 20 May, 2022
- Sunny Leone’s video of getting body massage goes viral06:50 PM | 19 May, 2022
- 'Willing to play Maryam Nawaz on-screen' – Saba Qamar reveals her ...05:55 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Yumna Zaidi and Merub Ali win hearts with latest video05:09 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022